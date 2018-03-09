Jacob Hennessy pitched seven strong innings for Clemson Friday afternoon against Georgia Tech.
Jacob Hennessy pitched seven strong innings for Clemson Friday afternoon against Georgia Tech. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

Clemson baseball tops Georgia Tech in ACC opener

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

March 09, 2018 06:38 PM

Patrick Cromwell hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to score Logan Davidson and lift Clemson to a 3-2 win against Georgia Tech Friday afternoon in the ACC opener for both teams.

Jacob Hennessy pitched seven strong innings for the Tigers (13-1), while Ryan Miller earned the win with two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Yellow Jackets (9-4) tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning before Clemson’s leading hitter, Cromwell, put the Tigers back on top in the bottom of the eighth.

The Tigers had only three hits through the first seven innings, but Davidson and Seth Beer hit back-to-back singles to start the eighth, and Cromwell followed with an RBI single to give Clemson the lead.

Beer got Clemson on the board in the first inning with a solo home run, and Bryce Teodosio pushed Clemson’s lead to 2-0 in the third inning with a solo homer of his own.

The Yellow Jackets cut the lead in half in the fourth inning when Kel Johnson drove in a run with an RBI groundout.

Georgia Tech tied the game at 2-2 in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Chase Murray.

Hennessy allowed two runs with seven strikeouts, while Miller allowed two hits with one strikeout in two scoreless innings.

Clemson and Georgia Tech will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.

