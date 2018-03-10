More Videos

Clemson 'thankful and blessed' for NCAA Tournament opportunity 76

Clemson 'thankful and blessed' for NCAA Tournament opportunity

Pause
Tony Elliott talks Clemson freshmen 164

Tony Elliott talks Clemson freshmen

Brad Brownell previews ACC Tournament 259

Brad Brownell previews ACC Tournament

Christian Wilkins on what it is like to be a substitute teacher 131

Christian Wilkins on what it is like to be a substitute teacher

Monte Lee recaps series win over USC 284

Monte Lee recaps series win over USC

Monte Lee recaps Clemson’s win over South Carolina 157

Monte Lee recaps Clemson’s win over South Carolina

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks spring practice 119

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks spring practice

3 defensive standouts chose Clemson over NFL. One has a side job. 73

3 defensive standouts chose Clemson over NFL. One has a side job.

Dabo to Clemson quarterbacks: 'Get in line and go to work' 173

Dabo to Clemson quarterbacks: 'Get in line and go to work'

Former Clemson star William Perry meets with the media in Greenville 118

Former Clemson star William Perry meets with the media in Greenville

Clemson basketball's Brad Brownell and Gabe DeVoe look ahead to the NCAA Tournament. ACC
Clemson basketball's Brad Brownell and Gabe DeVoe look ahead to the NCAA Tournament. ACC

Clemson University

NCAA bracketology: The latest on where Clemson stands

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

March 10, 2018 11:33 AM

Clemson basketball lost to Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament Friday night, but the Tigers have put together a strong resume and appear to be a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

The full NCAA Tournament field will be revealed at 6 p.m. Sunday on TBS. The 68 teams will be announced first, followed by the bracket and game matchups.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN projects Clemson to be a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region in his latest Bracketology, which was released Saturday morning.

Lunardi’s projection has the Tigers in Boise, Idaho, and facing Louisiana in the first round. Clemson would play the winner of Wichita State and South Dakota State in the second round. Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest bracket in Lunardi’s projection.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Tigers currently have a 23-9 record and an RPI of No. 10.

Clemson’s best wins are at Ohio State, against Florida on a neutral court, and at home against Louisville, Miami and North Carolina.

Other projections

▪  USA Today has Clemson as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region facing San Diego State in Boise. The Tigers would play the winner of Wichita State and Vermont.

▪  CBS Sports has Clemson as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region facing South Dakota State in Boise. The Tigers would play the winner of Wichita State and Murray State.

▪  SB Nation has Clemson as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region facing Murray State in Boise. The Tigers would play the winner of Wichita State and Louisiana.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson 'thankful and blessed' for NCAA Tournament opportunity 76

Clemson 'thankful and blessed' for NCAA Tournament opportunity

Pause
Tony Elliott talks Clemson freshmen 164

Tony Elliott talks Clemson freshmen

Brad Brownell previews ACC Tournament 259

Brad Brownell previews ACC Tournament

Christian Wilkins on what it is like to be a substitute teacher 131

Christian Wilkins on what it is like to be a substitute teacher

Monte Lee recaps series win over USC 284

Monte Lee recaps series win over USC

Monte Lee recaps Clemson’s win over South Carolina 157

Monte Lee recaps Clemson’s win over South Carolina

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks spring practice 119

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks spring practice

3 defensive standouts chose Clemson over NFL. One has a side job. 73

3 defensive standouts chose Clemson over NFL. One has a side job.

Dabo to Clemson quarterbacks: 'Get in line and go to work' 173

Dabo to Clemson quarterbacks: 'Get in line and go to work'

Former Clemson star William Perry meets with the media in Greenville 118

Former Clemson star William Perry meets with the media in Greenville

Clemson 'thankful and blessed' for NCAA Tournament opportunity

View More Video