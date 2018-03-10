NCAA bracketology: The latest on where Clemson stands

Clemson basketball lost to Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament Friday night, but the Tigers have put together a strong resume and appear to be a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
The full NCAA Tournament field will be revealed at 6 p.m. Sunday on TBS. The 68 teams will be announced first, followed by the bracket and game matchups.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN projects Clemson to be a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region in his latest Bracketology, which was released Saturday morning.
Lunardi’s projection has the Tigers in Boise, Idaho, and facing Louisiana in the first round. Clemson would play the winner of Wichita State and South Dakota State in the second round. Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest bracket in Lunardi’s projection.
The Tigers currently have a 23-9 record and an RPI of No. 10.
Clemson’s best wins are at Ohio State, against Florida on a neutral court, and at home against Louisville, Miami and North Carolina.
Other projections
▪ USA Today has Clemson as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region facing San Diego State in Boise. The Tigers would play the winner of Wichita State and Vermont.
▪ CBS Sports has Clemson as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region facing South Dakota State in Boise. The Tigers would play the winner of Wichita State and Murray State.
▪ SB Nation has Clemson as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region facing Murray State in Boise. The Tigers would play the winner of Wichita State and Louisiana.
