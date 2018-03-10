Clemson baseball tops Georgia Tech to clinch series

A four-run fourth inning helped Clemson to a 7-3 win against Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of the three-game series.
The victory moves the Tigers to 14-1 (2-0) and clinches the weekend series. Clemson is off to its best start since going 26-1 in 2002.
The Yellow Jackets took a 1-0 lead in the third inning before Clemson responded with four runs in the fourth.
Clemson got on the board and tied the game at 1-1 thanks to a throwing error before Drew Wharton gave the Tigers the lead with a two-run double. Kyle Wilkie pushed Clemson’s lead to 4-1 with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
Clemson pushed its lead to 7-1 thanks to a three-run eighth inning. Seth Beer started the frame with a solo homer, Robert Jolly added a sacrifice fly and the Tigers went ahead 7-1 on Georgia Tech’s second error of the day.
The Yellow Jackets added a pair of runs in the ninth and finished with 12 hits but left 12 runners on base.
Patrick Cromwell and Chris Williams each had three hits for Clemson, while Wharton had a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Spencer Strider earned the win for the Tigers to improve to 2-0. He did now allow a run in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Carson Spiers allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings to earn his third save.
Starter Brooks Crawford allowed six hits and one run in four innings of work.
Wade Bailey, Joey Bart, Tristin English and Colin Hall had multiple hits for the Yellow Jackets. Bart hit a two-run homer in the ninth.
Clemson and Georgia Tech were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, but Game 2 was delayed due to rain.
