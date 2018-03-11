A first round exit for Clemson? Charles Barkley thinks so

Clemson is the 2018 NCAA basketball tournament, but the first round will be the end of the road for the Tigers, TBS commentator Charles Barkley says.

Clemson (23-9) found out Sunday evening that it will face New Mexico State (28-5) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in San Diego. The Tigers, the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, are back in the Big Dance for the first time since 2011 and will face No. 12 seed New Mexico State.

Clemson will face the winner of Charleston and Auburn .... if it gets by the Aggies, and Barkley the Auburn graduate said on TBS that he is expecting Clemson to lose in round one.

“Clemson-New Mexico State is a fabulous game. I’m going with the upset,” Barkley said. “I’m taking New Mexico State.”

CBS reporter Seth Davis predicted New Mexico State would give Clemson fits but didn’t make a prediction.

“I think a dangerous team on this board is New Mexico State,” Davis daid. “All they’ve done all season long is win.”

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in Clemson’s region, which is the Midwest. Duke is the No. 2 seed, followed by No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Auburn.

“I’m going to pull for my Auburn Tigers,” Barkley said. “But I think Michigan State is going to win that region.”