Clemson vs. Charleston in NCAA Tournament? It could happen

College basketball teams around the country are scrambling to watch as much film as possible on the three other teams in their portion of the bracket for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
Teams are studying their opponent for the opening game, as well as the two teams that they could meet in the second round, since there will be such a short turnaround.
Clemson, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, has a head start on one of its potential opponents in the round of 32.
The Tigers will face the winner of No. 4 seed Auburn and No. 13 seed College of Charleston if they defeat No. 12 seed New Mexico State in the round of 64 on Friday.
Charleston is coached by former Clemson assistant Earl Grant. Tigers coach Brad Brownell and Clemson’s staff has been following the Cougars and Grant throughout the season.
Charleston defeated Northeastern in the CAA Tournament championship game to improve to 26-7 and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.
“Just very rewarding to see him so happy,” Brownell said. “It’s going to be fun to be out there (in San Diego) with those guys.”
Grant was an assistant at Clemson from 2010-14, joining Brownell’s staff when Brownell became the head coach of the Tigers.
Grant has a 77-55 record as the head coach of the Cougars and led Charleston to 25 victories a year ago.
“Definitely is some pride there,” Brownell said of Grant’s success. “I still keep in touch and follow all my assistants and root for them like crazy. I couldn’t be more proud of Earl and what he’s done with that program. He’s got them playing great basketball.”
Grant helped recruit several players to Clemson, including senior guard Gabe DeVoe, who is Clemson’s second leading scorer.
Game info
Who: Clemson vs. New Mexico State
When: 10 p.m. Friday
Where: San Diego
TV: TruTV
