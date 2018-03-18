Clemson crushes Auburn, dances into NCAA tournament Sweet 16

Led by a dominant defense, Clemson took the final step Sunday in turning the NCAA Midwest Regional in Omaha, Neb., into the ACC Invitational.
The No. 20-ranked Tigers (25-9) tied a school season record for victories in a 84-53 victory over fourth-seeded and No. 16 Auburn in an NCAA tournament game, advancing to its first Sweet 16 since 1997.
Gabe DeVoe had 22 points and made six 3-pointers, two in a 28-4 run that included the final 10 minutes, thirty-three seconds of the first half and the first minute of the second. Auburn had season lows in points and field goal percentage, 25.8 percent.
Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Marcquise Reed had 16 points for the Tigers, who will join No. 2 seed Duke, upstart play-in winner Syracuse and No. 1 seed and Big 12 champion Kansas in Omaha, Neb.
Never miss a local story.
Clemson will play Kansas (29-7) on Friday. The Jayhawks beat Penn and Seton Hall in their first two games.
The Tigers led by 41 midway through the second half.
Comments