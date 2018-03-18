Game time set for Clemson's Sweet 16 showdown with Kansas

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced game times and TV channel info for the 2018 NCAA basketball tournament's Sweet 16, which will begin Thursday, March 22.
- Clemson, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest portion of the bracket, will face No. 1 seed Kansas on CBS at 7:07 p.m. Friday night. The game will be played in Omaha.
- The action starts on Thursday with No. 11 seed Loyola facing No. 7 seed Nevada at 7:07 p.m. on CBS. The game will be played in Atlanta.
- No. 3 seed Michigan will face No. 7 seed Texas A&M Thursday at 7:37 p.m. The game will be shown on TBS and be played in Los Angeles.
- Kansas State, the No. 9 seed in the South, will face No. 5 seed Kentucky following the conclusion of the first game in Atlanta.
- No. 9 seed Florida State will face No. 4 seed Gonzaga following the first game in Los Angeles.
- The second game on Friday will be the winner of West Virginia and Marshall facing No. 1 seed Villanova at 7:37 p.m. on TBS. The game will be played in Boston.
- No. 2 seed Duke will face No. 11 seed Syracuse following the conclusion of Clemson and Kansas.
- No. 3 seed Texas Tech will face No. 2 seed Purdue in the final game of the Sweet 16 after Villanova’s game ends.
