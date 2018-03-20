Clemson baseball drops fourth straight with road loss to Coastal

Clemson’s losing skid continued Tuesday night as the Tigers suffered their fourth consecutive loss, falling 9-5 at Coastal Carolina.
Coastal’s Lee Sponseller delivered a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning off Clemson reliever Ryan Miller to lift the Chanticleers (16-7) to the victory.
No. 12 Clemson (16-5) rallied with four runs in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5 heading to the ninth before Coastal went on to earn the walk-off win.
The Chanticleers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Seth Lancaster scored on a wild pitch before Clemson tied the game at 1-1 in the second on a Robert Jolly solo home run.
Coastal answered right back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning as Matt Beaird had an RBI single, Lancaster followed with an RBI single and Wood drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt.
Parker Chavers drove in a run with an RBI single in the third inning to push the Chanticleers lead to 5-1.
The score remained 5-1 until the eighth when Patrick Cromwell hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-2 and Chris Williams followed with a three-run homer to tie the game at 5-5.
But it was not enough as the Tigers lost again after being swept at home by N.C. State over the weekend.
Clemson finished with six hits and no player had a multi-hit game for the Tigers.
Jay Causey earned the win for Coastal, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Carson Spiers suffered the loss for the Tigers to fall to 1-1 on the year.
Clemson returns to action this weekend when it plays a three-game series at No. 17 Louisville.
