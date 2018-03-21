How an injured Donte Grantham has played a part in Clemson's Sweet 16 run

When Donte Grantham signed with Clemson and decided he wanted to play in the ACC he made it his goal to lead the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament.
Now a senior, Grantham is finally doing that, just not in the way he imagined.
Clemson’s best overall player and second-leading scorer was lost for the season to a torn ACL in January, and Tigers coach Brad Brownell said at the time that Clemson would still rely on Grantham to be the leader of the team.
No longer able to contribute on the stat sheet, Grantham has played a role in the Tigers reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in more than 20 years.
Never miss a local story.
Whether it was offering encouraging words during a difficult stretch, keeping guys loose with his fun personality or demanding better execution during practice, Grantham has been there every step for Clemson during its historic season.
He will do everything he can from the sidelines to help the Tigers during their Sweet 16 matchup with Kansas Friday night in Omaha, Neb.
“You just hear his voice on a consistent basis. . . He knows when to be serious and when it’s OK to cut up a little bit or be relaxed,” Brownell said. “He’s not over there turning into a coach with a clipboard. That’s really not his nature. But he’s encouraging the guys at the right times. It’s just his consistent personality and voice and it’s who he is.”
A big part of Clemson’s resurgence in 2018 is due to strong guard play, the emergence of Elijah Thomas, a lockdown defense and improved 3-point shooting.
But Brownell believes team chemistry has also played an important role in the Tigers tying a program record with 25 wins.
Veterans Gabe DeVoe, Shelton Mitchell, Marcquise Reed and Thomas have mixed together nicely with freshmen Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp. Brownell credits Grantham for helping all of the pieces come together.
In addition to a mix of veterans and younger players, the Tigers have five transfers on their roster in Reed, Mitchell, Thomas, Mark Donnal and David Skara.
Those five have all been major contributors for Clemson and it's easy to see that the Tigers enjoy playing together. The two seniors that have been there through the rough seasons and now success, Grantham and DeVoe, have helped change the culture at Clemson.
The process started with a trip to Spain before the season.
“I think Donte and Gabe are easy going guys and so it starts with them,” Brownell said. “The more guys have fun together, you go on a trip like that, it strengthens the bond a little bit. And now we just kind of enjoy it. And then the winning helps. You start winning a few games and it’s easier to smile and enjoy the journey a little bit.”
Grantham said it has been hard to not be out on the court in the NCAA Tournament.
One reason he decided to return for his senior season was for an opportunity to be a part of March Madness, and he was averaging 14 points and seven rebounds per game before being sidelined.
“It’s been very difficult for me. This is the reason why I play, to play on the biggest stages and stuff like that,” Grantham said. “I don’t let it bother me or nothing like that. I just support my team and enjoy the experience.”
He hasn’t had to be as vocal as of late as the fifth-seeded Tigers dominated No. 4 seed Auburn by 31 points in the second round of the tourney, but when Clemson needs someone to step up and be a leader , Grantham will be ready.
“Just the same way that I’ve always been doing, just vocally,” Grantham said. “Just try to tell them what I see on the side that can help. Just giving them words of encouragement.”
Sweet 16
Who: No. 5 seed Clemson vs. No. 1 seed Kansas
When: 7:07 p..m., Friday
Where: Omaha, Neb.
TV: CBS
Comments