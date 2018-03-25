Clemson baseball earns series win at No. 17 Louisville

Clemson baseball earned a series win over Louisville by holding on for a 4-3 victory against the Cardinals on Sunday in Louisville.
The Tigers scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning to clinch Game 2 of the series. The Tigers will go for a sweep in the second game of the doubleheader later Sunday afternoon.
The victory improves No. 12 Clemson to 18-5 (5-3), while No. 17 Louisville falls to 17-6 (3-5).
Clemson had dropped four consecutive games entering this weekend’s series before winning the first two games against the Cardinals.
Never miss a local story.
Chris Williams and Drew Wharton drove in all four of Clemson’s runs as they each hit two-run singles in the fifth with two outs to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Logan Wyatt drove in a pair of runs for Louisville in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Drew Campbell delivered an RBI in the sixth but it was not enough as Clemson’s bullpen was strong late in the game.
Travis Marr (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers, despite allowing three walks and a run in one inning of work.
Ryley Gilliam pitched the final 1 1/3 innings without allowing a base runner to reach to earn his third save. Gilliam struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.
Logan Davidson had a pair of hits, walked twice and scored a run to lead the Tigers.
Williams, Wharton, Robert Jolly and Jordan Greene also had hits for Clemson.
Louisville was led by Devin Mann, who had two hits, a pair of walks and scored a run.
Comments