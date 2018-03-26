Why Dabo Swinney might not announce a starting quarterback for Clemson

All eyes have been on the quarterback battle at Clemson this spring as the Tigers have an embarrassment of riches at the position, including returning starter Kelly Bryant and a pair of former five-star recruits in Trevor Lawrence and Hunter Johnson.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney hinted leading up to the start of spring practice that it is an open competition, but Swinney said Monday that people should not be holding their breath waiting for the Tigers to announce a starting quarterback.
“We’ve got a starter right now. Kelly’s our starter. There’s really no announcement unless that changed. Our starter’s back,” Swinney said. “He’s the returning starter for us. He started 14 games. That’s where we are. Unless something changes, then there’s an announcement. But other than that there’s no announcement to make.”
Swinney has gone on record as saying that he believes Clemson can win with Bryant, Lawrence, Johnson or redshirt freshman Chase Brice starting.
Even though Bryant is the starter right now, Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff will continue to evaluate the position throughout the spring and into the fall. Swinney added that no one on Clemson’s team has a lifetime contract.
“They’re competing every day, and we’re evaluating everything,” Swinney said. “We’ve got six practices left, one’s the spring game. It’s going to be very competitive. One’s the scrimmage Wednesday. And then we’ve got two half scrimmage days. You’ve got four really, really big days. A lot of evaluating and information, but I thought they did well.”
HUEGEL REACHES MILESTONE
Clemson kicker Greg Huegel reached a milestone in his recovery from a torn ACL on Monday as Huegel drilled a 46-yard field goal to close out Clemson’s practice.
The former Blythewood kicker was able to go through his full motion while kicking a field goal for the first time since being injured in September on Monday.
“It felt fantastic. Today was the first day of full steps,” Huegel said. “No pain at all, it was like an instant relief. I was expecting some pain or some aching, but it was nothing.”
Swinney called on Huegel to kick at the end of practice in front of the entire team.
“I had no idea it was coming. … It was a huge relief to see that ball go in,” he said. “At first my milestone was just, ‘Ok just get the full steps.’ And I got there today. So I was like, ‘Ok, I checked that box.’ Then my next milestone was get comfortable kicking in front of the team again and just make your first one. Thankfully I did that.”
DABO DEFENDS BASKETBALL SKILLS
Tigers basketball coach Brad Brownell described Swinney as a “chucker” as Clemson was making its run to the Sweet 16.
Swinney took offense to that when asked about Brownell’s comments on Wednesday.
“If being a scorer means ‘chucker’ then I’m guilty as charged,” he said laughing. “I want my team to win and usually that requires me to score. So I’m just saying, I guess I’m guilty as charged. He needs to get his butt out there on the court a little bit more before he starts evaluating my game.”
