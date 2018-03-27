Seth Beer powers Clemson baseball past Furman

Seth Beer broke out of his slump in a big way Tuesday night, going 3-for-3 with a grand slam to lead Clemson to a 10-5 victory against Furman at Fluor Field in Greenville.
The All-American entered the matchup hitting .232 before putting together a breakout performance.
Patrick Cromwell hit an RBI single in the second inning to give No. 12 Clemson (19-6) a 1-0 lead before Beer followed with an RBI single in the third inning to push the lead to 2-0.
The Tigers broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning. Sam Weatherly drove in a run with an RBI single and another run scored on an error to push the lead to 4-0 before Beer hit a two-out grand slam to give the Tigers an 8-0 lead.
The grand slam was Beer's first of the season, fifth of his career and second at Fluor Field.
Furman (13-12) scored three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to pull within 8-5 before Clemson's Chris Williams finished off the scoring with a two-run homer in the seventh.
Travis Marr (2-0) earned the win for Clemson, pitching a pair of scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Weatherly got the start on the mound and allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Furman finished with nine hits as Jake Crawford, Jason Costa, Brandon Elmy and Jabari Richards had multi-hit games. Richards also drove in a pair of runs.
Clemson returns to action on Thursday when it begins a three-game series against Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
