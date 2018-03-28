2 former Clemson football players arrested on armed robbery charges

Former Clemson football players C.J. Fuller and Jadar Johnson and former Duke defensive tackle Quaven Ferguson were arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
The three are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in an apartment in downtown Clemson. Police were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Clemson Police Department, the three are accused of knocking on the victim’s door and forcing their way inside when the victim opened the door.
The suspects are accused of taking cash and a cell phone. They are being held in the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Fuller started three games for Clemson in 2017 and rushed for 217 yards with three touchdowns. He announced his intentions to transfer for the 2018 season in February.
After redshirting in 2014 Fuller rushed for 599 yards and four touchdowns over the next three years.
Johnson, an Orangeburg native, was first-team All-ACC in 2016 as he helped the Tigers to the national title.
He started 17 games during his career with 106 tackles and nine interceptions.
Ferguson, who is from Easley, recorded 22 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss during his first three seasons at Duke. Ferguson announced in January that he was leaving Duke’s team.
