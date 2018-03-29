Clemson coach Brad Brownell offers the latest on contract talks with AD Dan Radakovich

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell led the Tigers to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 21 years and is expected to be rewarded with a new contract in the next couple of weeks.
Brownell agreed to an extension through the 2021 season last April at a salary of $1.8 million in 2017-18, $1.9 million in 2018-19 and $2 million each in 2019-20 and 2020-21. But after the Tigers tied a program record with 25 wins, Brownell is likely to receive a new deal soon.
He confirmed during his season wrap-up news conference Thursday that he has met with members of Clemson’s athletics department about an extension. Brownell met with Deputy Athletic Director Graham Neff on Wednesday and expects to meet with Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich soon.
“We’ve had a couple of preliminary talks,” Brownell said. “I met with Graham (Wednesday) for a while. I know that we’re going to continue to do that. And I’ll get with (Radakovich) soon, I would assume. But we’ve had conversations. We talk a lot throughout the season in every season. So I know that that’s all coming.”
Never miss a local story.
Brownell added there is a lot going on right now in the Tigers' program, from recruiting, to meeting with players, to preparing for offseason workouts.
Still, he hopes to have a new deal done soon.
LEAVING EARLY?
Clemson loses one starter from the second half of the year in guard Gabe DeVoe, but a trio of veteran Clemson players could test the NBA waters.
Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell and Elijah Thomas each have a year of eligibility left, but they could opt to forego their senior season and try to reach the NBA.
“We’re working on that now. Been talking to some of them this week and hope to, probably, put something out next week with kind of where all three of them are and what they’re going to do,” Brownell said. “Certainly want to support them like we’ve done with other guys through the years. Each individual case is a little bit different, and we’ve kind of got to work through it with them.”
Reed led the Tigers in scoring this past season, averaging 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds. Mitchell added 12.2 points per game and led the Tigers at 3.4 assists per game, while Thomas averaged 10.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
“ Marcquise and Shelton will be graduates,” Brownell said. “Eli still has a little work to do. But those guys are graduating. So we’ve got to talk about all the options, and we’re kind of working through it right now.”
Comments