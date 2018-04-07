Clemson baseball drops Game 1 at Notre Dame

Clemson baseball had its five-game winning streak snapped as the Tigers suffered a 5-2 loss at Notre Dame Saturday afternoon.
Grayson Byrd had a pair of hits and homered for Clemson, and Seth Beer and Kier Meredith each added two hits. But it was not enough as Clemson fell to 23-7 (8-5).
The eighth-ranked Tigers finished with eight hits but managed only a pair of runs.
Notre Dame scored five runs on 11 hits as the Fighting Irish improved to 13-16 (5-8).
Notre Dame scored a pair of runs in the first inning on a two-run homer by Jake Johnson, before Jordan Greene cut the lead to 2-1 with a sacrifice fly in the third.
The Fighting Irish increased their lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Cole Daily. Clemson pulled to within 3-2 when Byrd homered in the fifth. But Clemson did not score again and Notre Dame added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth.
Scott Tully (4-1) earned the win for Notre Dame, allowing two runs in six innings of work. Tiger starter Jacob Hennessy (3-2) suffered the loss, allowing four runs in 6 2/3 innings.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, with the first game set to begin at 11 a.m.
