No. 7 Clemson baseball falls to No. 21 Georgia

Georgia scored five runs in the third inning Tuesday night on its way to a 6-3 win against Clemson at SRP Park in North Augusta.
The 21st-ranked Bulldogs improved to 24-9 with the win, while No. 7 Clemson fell to 25-8.
The Tigers scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead but did not score again the rest of the night.
Drew Wharton hit a two-run homer to get Clemson on the board, and Jordan Greene followed with a solo home run later in the inning, but Clemson's offense went cold after that.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the third inning, with Michael Curry delivering the big blow, blasting a three-run homer to left field off Clemson reliever Travis Marr.
Tigers starter Spencer Strider allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings before giving way to Marr.
Marr entered the game with two on and one out in the third and allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings.
Ryan Miller pitched two innings of relief for Clemson, while Owen Griffith pitched the ninth. Neither pitcher allowed an earned run.
The only run scored in the final six innings came in the eighth when a wild pitch and a passed ball allowed Georgia to score later in the inning on a groundout to give the Bulldogs a 6-3 lead.
Robert Jolly and Wharton each had a pair of hits for Clemson. The Tigers outhit Georgia 7-5 but it was not enough.
Clemson returns to action Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when it begins a three-game series with Miami.
