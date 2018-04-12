Clemson has its new women's basketball coach. And she has SEC ties

The Clemson women’s basketball program has not reached the postseason since advancing to the NIT in 2004, but the Tigers are set to hire a head coach who has plenty of experience leading teams into March.
Clemson will name Amanda Butler its next head women’s basketball coach Thursday, sources confirmed to The State.
Butler is set to be approved during a Board of Trustees conference call Thursday evening.
Butler was previously the head coach at Florida from 2007-17, leading the Gators to the postseason in eight of her 10 seasons, including four NCAA Tournament berths.
She had losing seasons in two of her final three years in Gainesville but also had six seasons of 20-plus wins.
The Gators finished 22-9 in 2015-16, before going 15-16 the following year, leading to Butler being dismissed.
Before serving as the head coach at Florida, Butler led Charlotte to the NIT in her two seasons there.
She spent this past season away from coaching and instead soaked up information for her next opportunity.
Butler has a career record of 230-159 as a head coach and finished 190-136 during her time at Florida.
