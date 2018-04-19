What's next for Clemson's coaching staff now that spring football is over

Spring football might be over, but there is still plenty of work for Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff to take care of before practice resumes for the 2018 season.
Swinney spoke in Columbia earlier this week and detailed what the Tigers coaching staff has planned for the next several weeks.
“We just finished up our staff stuff (Monday) and started my player meetings (Tuesday). Coaches got into theirs (Monday) and (Tuesday) as well, so we’ll be really busy trying to meet with everybody on the team and make sure we’re all on the same page and know what we’ve got to do to get better,” Swinney said.
The Prowl and Growl tour with Swinney and men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell traveling around the southeast to meet with Tigers fans started Tuesday in Columbia.
Other stops include Charleston April 19, Greenwood April 23, Aiken April 24, Florence April 25, Greenville May 2, Charlotte/Rock Hill May 3 and Nashville May 16.
Swinney also has the ACC spring meetings next month.
“Doing this, hitting the booster circuit, the IPTAY tour here and different engagements over the next few weeks. We’ve got the ACC meetings coming up. So just a lot,” Swinney said. “Coaches hit the road on Monday for a month of recruiting, and then we’ll get back together at the end of May and get ready for our camps.”
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
Clemson had 15 practices this spring, ending with the spring game last Saturday. The Tigers accomplished everything that they were hoping to, according to Swinney.
“I think we hit all of our objectives. We got all of the situations covered that we needed to cover,” he said. “I think we exposed some guys that needed to be exposed so that maybe they could kind of see what they need to do to get improved this summer.”
The Tigers had nine early enrollees go through spring practice, and eight signees will arrive on campus this summer. Swinney is anxious for the entire team to be together.
“I’d say the biggest thing is just we don’t have everybody there yet,” he said. “We’ve got a few other pieces that will be added to the team this summer that I think will have a chance to help us.”
COACH OF THE YEAR
Swinney was one of the biggest cheerleaders for Clemson basketball as the Tigers made a run to the Sweet 16 for the first time in more than 20 years.
Clemson finished tied for third in the ACC before winning a pair of games in the NCAA Tournament.
Swinney is looking forward to traveling around with Brownell after such a fun year for the Tigers in basketball.
“It’s great to be able to show up here with the coach of the year,” he said smiling. “I just think it’s awesome. It’s been a tough couple of years for him, just battling. To see the season that he had, it was tremendous.”
