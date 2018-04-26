Dabo Swinney would 'absolutely' like Clemson to face Georgia every year

Clemson and Georgia played regularly from 1962-1987, meeting on the gridiron every year but 1966 and 1972 during that time.
The two rivals played a two-game series as recently as 2013-14 with the Tigers winning the first matchup at home and the Bulldogs winning their home game the following year.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who likes to test his team with an SEC opponent other than South Carolina, would be a fan of Georgia and Clemson renewing their rivalry.
“Absolutely,” Swinney said when asked if he would like to play Georgia every year. “I think it’d be great for both fan bases. I’ve said that for a long time. We’re going to play somebody like that every year. We go to Texas A&M this year, then they come to us. We played Auburn a bunch of times. So I think that would be great.”
Clemson has faced an SEC team in the regular season in addition to South Carolina seven of the past eight years. That streak will run two nine of 10 years as the Tigers will face Texas A&M in 2018 and 2019.
The only year Clemson did not play an additional SEC team since 2010 came in 2015 when the Tigers faced Notre Dame.
Georgia is also accustomed to playing a tough out of conference schedule.
The Bulldogs faced Notre Dame this past year, North Carolina in 2016 and Clemson in 2014 and 2013, in addition to playing Georgia Tech every season.
“To me it’d be great for the fan bases. You don’t really look forward to playing Georgia. There’s a good chance you can lose,” Swinney said. “But any time you step out of conference and play the Texas A&Ms, Auburns, whoever else we play, those are big challenges, but that’s how we built our program. I would have no problem with it.”
