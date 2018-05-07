No. 8 Clemson baseball earns walk-off win against No. 16 FSU, takes series

Clemson infielder Jordan Greene weighs about 165 pounds but has always looked up to power hitters rather than smaller, speedy guys.
The junior, who entered Monday’s game with five career home runs, did his best slugger impersonation in the ninth inning Monday night.
Greene launched the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth inning well over the wall in left field to lift the Tigers to a 5-4 win against Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
He entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning as a pinch hitter before delivering perhaps the biggest hit of Clemson's season in the ninth as the eighth-ranked Tigers rallied past No. 16 FSU to earn the series win.
“Jordan’s a kid that’s in the third year in our program. He’s played a lot of baseball for us and he came up with the biggest at bat of the year,” Tigers coach Monte Lee said. “That’s the biggest at bat of the year for us to this point.”
The victory improves Clemson to 36-12 (19-8), while FSU falls to 32-16 (14-12).
Clemson trailed 4-2 in the seventh when Seth Beer homered to tie the game at 4, setting up Greene's heroics.
Beer’s homer was the second of the series and his 14th of the year. He hit a no-doubt opposite field shot to erase FSU’s lead after the Seminoles scored a run in the fourth inning and three in the fifth.
FSU benefited from four Clemson errors and a passed ball as it scored four unearned runs.
Carson Spiers earned the win for Clemson with two scoreless innings of relief. Logan Davidson also homered for the Tigers.
