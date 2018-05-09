No. 8 Clemson baseball stays hot, tops Western Carolina

No. 8 Clemson baseball stayed hot, winning a slugfest against Western Carolina 10-8 Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers (37-12) fell behind early but used a five-run second inning to grab control. The victory gives Clemson 10 wins in its past 11 games.
Clemson pounded out 12 hits in the victory with Kyle Wilkie leading the way, going 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Seth Beer went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. He now has a team-high 15 home runs on the year.
Sam Hall added two hits and an RBI for Clemson, while first baseman Chris Williams drove in a pair of runs.
Clemson led 7-3 entering the fifth inning before the Catamounts rallied to cut the lead to 7-6 with a three-run fifth.
Western Carolina then tied the game at 7 in the sixth inning, but Wilkie’s RBI single and Williams’ two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Tigers the lead for good.
Western Carolina cut the lead to 10-8 in the ninth inning before Owen Griffith closed out the game for his first save of the year.
Travis Marr (5-1) earned the win for the Tigers despite allowing four runs, three earned, in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Clemson hosts Austin Peay in a three-game series this weekend, beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.
