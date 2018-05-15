No. 9 Clemson baseball tops Kennesaw State, earns 40th win of the season

Clemson baseball earned its 40th win of the season as the Tigers defeated Kennesaw State 7-2 Tuesday night in Kennesaw, Ga.
The Tigers pounded out 10 hits and improved to 40-13 (19-8) with the victory. The is the first time Clemson has reached 40 wins in the regular season since 2006. Kennesaw State is 25-25.
Clemson did damage up and down the lineup as seven of the nine hitters recorded at least one hit.
Logan Davidson, Seth Beer and Drew Wharton each had a pair of hits. Wharton also drove in a pair of runs.
Mat Clark (3-0) earned the win for the Tigers, allowing two runs, one earned, in 5 2/3 innings. Carson Spiers pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, while Ryan Miller pitched a scoreless ninth to finish off the victory.
Clemson took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on Wharton’s two-run single. The Tigers increased their lead to 3-0 in the fifth on an RBI single by Beer before KSU got a run back in the bottom of the fifth.
Kennesaw State cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth, but Kyle Wilkie hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to push the lead to 4-2, and Clemson got three big insurance runs in the ninth.
Chris Williams walked with the bases loaded in the ninth, while Grayson Byrd drove in a run with an RBI groundout and Beer scored on a balk.
Clemson, which is tied for first in the ACC entering the final weekend of the regular season, begins a three-game series at Pittsburgh on Thursday.
