Josh Belk talks decision to leave Clemson, and the schools that have reached out

Defensive lineman Josh Belk thought he would spend his college career at Clemson after signing with the Tigers out of Lewisville last December and enrolling in January. He went through off-season conditioning and spring practice and even drew praise from coach Dabo Swinney for some of his one-on-one drills. But family considerations led him to announce Wednesday his transfer and he's now looking for another football home.
"It's not something I expected," Belk said. "Nothing bad against the University or coaching staff. I appreciate everything and them taking their time out to coach me and give me the opportunity. But sometimes things just happen and you have to move on."
As expected, schools already are hitting up Belk letting him know of their interest. He said South Carolina and Tennessee contacted him. He talked on the phone with USC compliance and with Gamecock defensive line coach Lance Thompson.
"He was just like make sure I make the right decision and they would love to have me," Belk said. "And basically just saying the same thing with recruitment."
USC was high on Belk's list, and at one time his favorite, before he committed to Clemson in January of 2017. Speculation, of course, is running high that Belk will just simply go right to USC.
"No sir, I'm still looking," Belk said. "I'm still talking to my family and praying and making sure everything falls into place."
He said he's not sure yet if he'll visit USC and Tennessee again. Of course, he's been to USC multiple times. Some of his other offers coming out of high school were LSU, North Carolina, NC State, Florida State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Florida.
Belk said he will wait until August before enrolling at his new school. Between now and the, he plans to keep himself in football condition.
