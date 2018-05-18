Clemson tops Pittsburgh to clinch ACC Atlantic Division title

Clemson clinched its first ACC Atlantic Division title since 2010 with a 4-1 victory against Pittsburgh Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Brooks Crawford, Carson Spiers and Ryley Gilliam combined to allow one run as the Tigers improved to 42-13 (21-8). Clemson can clinch at least a share of the ACC regular season title with a win against the Panthers on Saturday in the series finale.
Crawford (8-2) earned the win, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings of work. Spiers pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief and retired all eight batters he faced, while Gilliam pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 11th save.
The Tigers jumped on Pitt early with three runs in the first inning.
Patrick Cromwell drove in the first run of the game with an RBI walk with the base loaded, before Drew Wharton drove in a pair of runs with a single.
Pitt's Nick Banman cut Clemson's lead to 3-1 with an RBI single in the fourth.
The Tigers added an insurance run in the eighth on a solo home run by Seth Beer, his 18th of the season.
Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
