ACC baseball tournament matchups set

Clemson baseball completed a sweep of Pittsburgh on Saturday and clinched a share of the ACC regular-season title in the process.
The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament, which will begin Tuesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
North Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament and has No. 8 seed Georgia Tech and No. 12 seed Pittsburgh joining it in Pool A.
Clemson is the No. 2 seed and is joined by No. 7 seed Miami and No. 11 seed Notre Dame in Pool B.
Pool C features No. 3 seed N.C. State, No. 6 seed Florida State and No. 10 seed Virginia.
Duke is the No. 4 seed and is joined by No. 5 seed Louisville and No. 9 seed Wake Forest in Pool D.
Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 22-25). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.
The full schedule for the ACC Tournament will be released on Sunday.
