Clemson baseball well-represented on All-ACC teams

The ACC released its All-ACC baseball teams on Monday, and Clemson had seven players honored.
Tigers outfielder Seth Beer, who leads Clemson with a .308 average and 19 home runs, was named first-team All-ACC. He was joined on the first team by closer Ryley Gilliam, who is 2-2 with 11 saves and a 0.79 ERA.
Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was named to the second team after hitting .300 with a team-high 16 doubles during the regular season. Davidson added 13 home runs and 38 RBIs. He became the first Clemson player in program history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game this past weekend at Pittsburgh.
Kyle Wilkie, Chris Williams and Grayson Byrd were named third-team All-ACC. Wilkie is second on the team with a .306 average. The catcher has nine doubles, four homers and 33 RBIs. Williams leads the Tigers with 56 RBIs to go along with a .255 average, nine doubles and 14 homers. Byrd is batting .248 with two doubles, nine homers and 26 RBIs in 41 games.
Freshman reliever Spencer Strider was named to the all-freshman team after going 5-1 with a 3.66 ERA.
Clemson returns to action on Wednesday when it faces Notre Dame in the ACC tournament in Durham, N.C. The Tigers tied for the ACC regular season title and are the No. 2 seed in the tournament. North Carolina is the No. 1 seed.
Here is the full list of players honored by the ACC on Monday:
2018 All-ACC baseball teams
Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
Pitcher of the Year – Brian Brown, NC State
Defensive Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
Freshman of the Year – Patrick Bailey, NC State
Coach of the Year – Mike Fox, North Carolina
First Team
C - Cal Raleigh, Florida State
C - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
1B - Logan Wyatt, Louisville
2B - Wade Bailey, Georgia Tech
2B - Andy Weber, Virginia
3B - Kyle Datres, North Carolina
SS - Will Wilson, NC State
OF - Seth Beer, Clemson
OF - Josh Stowers, Louisville
OF - Josh McLain, NC State
OF - Brett Kinneman, NC State
DH/UT - Tristin English, Georgia Tech
SP - Connor Thomas, Georgia Tech
SP - Drew Parrish, Florida State
SP - Brian Brown, NC State
RP - Ryley Gilliam, Clemson
Second Team
C - Patrick Bailey, NC State
1B - Michael Busch, North Carolina
2B - Nick Podkul, Notre Dame
3B - Matt Vierling, Notre Dame
3B - Liam Sabino, Pitt
SS - Logan Davidson, Clemson
OF - Griffin Conine, Duke
OF - Jimmy Herron, Duke
OF - Chase Murray, Georgia Tech
OF - Brandon Riley, North Carolina
OF - Brock Deatherage, NC State
DH/UT - Jack Labosky, Duke
SP - Nick Bennett, Louisville
SP - Adam Wolf, Louisville
SP - Griffin Roberts, Wake Forest
RP - Ethan DeCaster, Duke
Third Team
C - Kyle Wilkie, Clemson
1B - Chris Williams, Clemson
1B - Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech
2B - Devin Mann, Louisville
3B - Drew Mendoza, Florida State
SS - Ike Freeman, North Carolina
OF - Chris Galland, Boston College
OF - Jackson Lueck, Florida State
OF - Eric Gilgenbach, Notre Dame
DH/UT - Grayson Byrd, Clemson
DH/UT - Danny Oriente, Louisville
DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt
SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville
SP - Derek Casey, Virginia
SP - Evan McKendry, Miami
RP - Joe O'Donnell, NC State
All-Freshman Team
OF - Chris Galland, Boston College
RP - Spencer Strider, Clemson
1B - Joey Loperfido, Duke
P - CJ Van Eyk, Florida State
SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville
SS - Freddy Zamora, Miami
C - Patrick Bailey, NC State
SP - Reid Johnston, NC State
DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt
RP - Andrew Abbott, Virginia
SS - Tanner Morris, Virginia
P - Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech
