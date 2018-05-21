Clemson's Seth Beer (28)
Clemson's Seth Beer (28) Gavin McIntyre The State

Clemson baseball well-represented on All-ACC teams

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

May 21, 2018 05:32 PM

The ACC released its All-ACC baseball teams on Monday, and Clemson had seven players honored.

Tigers outfielder Seth Beer, who leads Clemson with a .308 average and 19 home runs, was named first-team All-ACC. He was joined on the first team by closer Ryley Gilliam, who is 2-2 with 11 saves and a 0.79 ERA.

Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was named to the second team after hitting .300 with a team-high 16 doubles during the regular season. Davidson added 13 home runs and 38 RBIs. He became the first Clemson player in program history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game this past weekend at Pittsburgh.

Kyle Wilkie, Chris Williams and Grayson Byrd were named third-team All-ACC. Wilkie is second on the team with a .306 average. The catcher has nine doubles, four homers and 33 RBIs. Williams leads the Tigers with 56 RBIs to go along with a .255 average, nine doubles and 14 homers. Byrd is batting .248 with two doubles, nine homers and 26 RBIs in 41 games.

Freshman reliever Spencer Strider was named to the all-freshman team after going 5-1 with a 3.66 ERA.

Clemson returns to action on Wednesday when it faces Notre Dame in the ACC tournament in Durham, N.C. The Tigers tied for the ACC regular season title and are the No. 2 seed in the tournament. North Carolina is the No. 1 seed.

Here is the full list of players honored by the ACC on Monday:

2018 All-ACC baseball teams

Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

Pitcher of the Year – Brian Brown, NC State

Defensive Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year – Patrick Bailey, NC State

Coach of the Year – Mike Fox, North Carolina

First Team

C - Cal Raleigh, Florida State

C - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

1B - Logan Wyatt, Louisville

2B - Wade Bailey, Georgia Tech

2B - Andy Weber, Virginia

3B - Kyle Datres, North Carolina

SS - Will Wilson, NC State

OF - Seth Beer, Clemson

OF - Josh Stowers, Louisville

OF - Josh McLain, NC State

OF - Brett Kinneman, NC State

DH/UT - Tristin English, Georgia Tech

SP - Connor Thomas, Georgia Tech

SP - Drew Parrish, Florida State

SP - Brian Brown, NC State

RP - Ryley Gilliam, Clemson

Second Team

C - Patrick Bailey, NC State

1B - Michael Busch, North Carolina

2B - Nick Podkul, Notre Dame

3B - Matt Vierling, Notre Dame

3B - Liam Sabino, Pitt

SS - Logan Davidson, Clemson

OF - Griffin Conine, Duke

OF - Jimmy Herron, Duke

OF - Chase Murray, Georgia Tech

OF - Brandon Riley, North Carolina

OF - Brock Deatherage, NC State

DH/UT - Jack Labosky, Duke

SP - Nick Bennett, Louisville

SP - Adam Wolf, Louisville

SP - Griffin Roberts, Wake Forest

RP - Ethan DeCaster, Duke

Third Team

C - Kyle Wilkie, Clemson

1B - Chris Williams, Clemson

1B - Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech

2B - Devin Mann, Louisville

3B - Drew Mendoza, Florida State

SS - Ike Freeman, North Carolina

OF - Chris Galland, Boston College

OF - Jackson Lueck, Florida State

OF - Eric Gilgenbach, Notre Dame

DH/UT - Grayson Byrd, Clemson

DH/UT - Danny Oriente, Louisville

DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt

SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville

SP - Derek Casey, Virginia

SP - Evan McKendry, Miami

RP - Joe O'Donnell, NC State

All-Freshman Team

OF - Chris Galland, Boston College

RP - Spencer Strider, Clemson

1B - Joey Loperfido, Duke

P - CJ Van Eyk, Florida State

SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville

SS - Freddy Zamora, Miami

C - Patrick Bailey, NC State

SP - Reid Johnston, NC State

DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt

RP - Andrew Abbott, Virginia

SS - Tanner Morris, Virginia

P - Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech

