Clemson guards make NBA draft decision

Clemson basketball is getting back two of its most important pieces from last year’s NCAA Tournament run.
Tigers guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell are returning to Clemson for their senior seasons, the school confirmed Wednesday.
The two declared for the 2018 NBA draft last month but did not hire an agent, giving them the option of returning to school.
Reed was Clemson’s leading scorer in 2017-18, averaging nearly 16 points per game. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.
Mitchell averaged more than 12 points per game and led the Tigers with an average of 3.6 assists per game.
The two helped Clemson reach the Sweet 16 last season for the first time in 21 years.
