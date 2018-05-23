Clemson's first depth chart for 2018 features a few surprises

Clemson released its preseason depth chart for the 2018 season on Wednesday.
The Tigers will hold their first practice on Aug. 3 before facing Furman in the season opener on Sept. 1 at Death Valley. Here are a few observations from the depth chart:
1. Travis Etienne is listed as the starting running back: Tigers running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said that Etienne and Adam Choice gained ground on last year's starter Tavien Feaster during spring practice. Still, it is a bit of a surprise to see Etienne listed at No. 1.
2. The linebacker situation: Last year's starting WLB Kendall Joseph is listed as the starter at MLB. Tre Lamar, who was the starting MLB before being injured late last season, is listed as the backup. Reserve LB J.D. Davis is listed as the starter at WLB. Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Simmons is listed as the starter at SAM/Nickel in front of senior Jalen Williams. Simmons is making the transition from safety.
3. Kelly Bryant is QB 1: It is not a surprise, but senior Kelly Bryant is listed as the starting quarterback with true freshman Trevor Lawrence No. 2 on the depth chart. Lawrence had the better spring game and still could pass Bryant during fall camp, but Bryant has the experience and has proven he can win big games.
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Trevor Lawrence, Chase Brice, Ben Batson)
RB – Travis Etienne (Adam Choice or Tavien Feaster)
WR - Tee Higgins or Trevion Thompson (Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (T.J. Chase, Will Swinney)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Cornell Powell or Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard or Garrett Williams (Cannon Smith, J.C. Chalk)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Blake Vinson, Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst, Jackson Carman)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka, Zach Giella)
RG – Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart, Zach Giella)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Sean Pollard, Chandler Reeves, Noah DeHond)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, Xavier Kelly, K.J. Henry)
DT - Dexter Lawrence or Albert Huggins (Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Jordan Williams, Darnell Jefferies)
DE - Austin Bryant (Chris Register, Logan Rudolph, Xavier Thomas)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Mike Jones)
MLB – Kendall Joseph (Tre Lamar, Chad Smith, Judah Davis)
WLB - J.D. Davis (James Skalski, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell or Mark Fields (LeAnthony Williams, Brian Dawkins)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson, Kyle Cote)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (LeAnthony Williams, Brian Dawkins)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Alex Spence or Greg Huegel
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
