Clemson baseball falls to Florida State in semifinals of ACC tournament

Florida State scored a run in each of the final three innings to rally for a 5-4 victory against Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC tournament Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.
The 13th-ranked Seminoles (42-17) will face Louisville in the ACC tournament championship game on Sunday at noon, while Clemson (45-14) is eliminated from the tournament with the loss. The Tigers are still expected to host a regional in next week’s NCAA Tournament.
No. 6 Clemson led 3-2 entering the seventh inning before the Seminoles tied the game on a wild pitch.
The Tigers then retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI walk by Seth Beer.
But Florida State responded in the top of the eighth. Jackson Lueck led off the inning with a solo homer to tie the game at 4-4.
Clemson had a chance to retake the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Jordan Greene grounded out with two runners in scoring position to end the frame.
Rhett Aplin hit an RBI single with two outs for the Seminoles in the top of the ninth to give FSU a 5-4 lead. The Tigers had the top of the order due up in the ninth inning, but Clemson got only a one-out base runner when Kyle Wilkie was hit by a pitch. Seth Beer flied out before Chris Williams struck out to end the game.
Williams went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and three RBIs.
Drew Mendoza drove in a pair of runs for the Seminoles, while Lueck had two hits.
Tigers closer Ryley Gilliam suffered the loss, allowing one run in two innings of work.
