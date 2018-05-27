Clemson baseball named one of 16 regional hosts for NCAA Tournament

The 16 teams that will host a regional for the 2018 NCAA baseball tournament were announced Sunday night, and as expected Clemson earned one of the top 16 spots.
The sites were announced on social media and ESPN by the NCAA at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Clemson (45-14) is one of two teams from the state of South Carolina to host a regional as Coastal Carolina will also host after winning the Sun Belt championship on Sunday.
There will also be three North Carolina teams hosting a regional: East Carolina, North Carolina and NC State.
It is the 16th time since 1980 that Clemson will host a regional and the third year in a row. The Tigers will make their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in a row, 31st in the last 32 years and 43rd overall when play begins on Friday.
Clemson is hoping to earn a national seed, allowing it to host a Super Regional if it is able to advance out of its regional.
The Tigers will find out if they are a top eight national seed, as well as the other teams that will join them in their regional, Monday at noon on ESPNU.
Here is a list of the 16 teams that will host a regional:
NCAA Tournament regional host teams
Arkansas
Clemson
Coastal Carolina
East Carolina
Florida
Florida State
Georgia
Minnesota
N.C. State
North Carolina
Ole Miss
Oregon State
Stanford
Stetson
Texas
Texas Tech
