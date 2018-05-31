Clemson University

May 31, 2018 3:12 PM

How to watch, what to watch for in Clemson's NCAA regional

By Matt Connolly

What: 2018 NCAA baseball tournament Clemson Regional

S.C.Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson

Friday's games

Game 1: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 3 St. John's, noon, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Morehead State, 6 p.m., WatchESPN

The rest of the weekend

TV to-be-determined (all games streamed on WatchESPN)

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon Sunday

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6, 4 p.m. Monday

About the teams

No. 1 Clemson

Record: 45-14

Notable: Clemson is hosting a regional for the third consecutive year under third-year coach Monte Lee. The Tigers failed to advance out of their regional the previous two seasons.

One to watch: Junior slugger Seth Beer is one of the most feared hitters in the country. He leads Clemson with a .316 average and 20 home runs. He has 10 homers in his past 18 games.

No. 2 Vanderbilt

Record: 31-25

Notable: Vanderbilt is in the NCAA tournament for the 13th consecutive season under coach Tim Corbin, who was an assistant at Clemson early in his career.

One to watch: Outfielder Austin Martin is a tough out at the top of the order. He leads Vandy in average (.332), on-base percentage (.448), walks (31) and stolen bases (21).

No. 3 St. John's

Record: 39-15

Notable: St. John's is making its sixth NCAA tournament appearance since 2010. The Red Storm was also at the Clemson Regional last season, going 0-2 with losses to Vanderbilt and UNCG.

One to watch: Pitcher Sean Mooney has been lights out this season, going 11-2 with a 2.52 ERA. He has 100 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched, and opponents are hitting .209 against him.

No. 4 Morehead State

Record: 37-24

Notable: Morehead State is similar to Clemson in that it scores a lot of its runs on homers. The Eagles have hit 83 homers this season, but they have allowed 94.

One to watch: First baseman Trevor Snyder is the biggest power threat in the lineup with 13 doubles, 18 homers and 69 RBIs.

Clemson University

