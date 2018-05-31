Clemson vs. Texas A&M football showdown set for prime time in September

Game times for Clemson’s first three games of the season are now set.
The Tigers will host Furman on Saturday Sept. 1 at 12:20 p.m. before playing at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. in Week 2 on Sept. 8.
In that week 2, "ESPN’s prime time game will feature Clemson at Texas A&M (7 p.m.), as head coaches Dabo Swinney and Jimbo Fisher face off for the ninth straight year," the network said Thursday in announcing game times. "However, it will be the first ever non-conference matchup between the two national championship coaches, as the matchup will be just Fisher’s second as head coach of the Aggies."
Clemson will then return home to host Georgia Southern at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Clemson’s opener against Furman will be broadcast on the ACC Network, while the showdown with Texas A&M will be on ESPN.
The TV channel for Clemson and Georgia Southern (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU) will be announced at a later date. The Furman and Georgia Southern game times were announced earlier this spring.
Clemson 2018 football schedule
(HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS)
Sept. 1 FURMAN, 12:20 pm (ACC Network)
Sept. 8 at Texas A&M, 7 pm (ESPN)
Sept. 15 GEORGIA SOUTHERN, 3:30 pm (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Sept. 22 at Georgia Tech
Sept. 29 SYRACUSE
Oct. 6 at Wake Forest
Oct. 20 NC STATE
Oct. 27 at Florida State
Nov. 3 LOUISVILLE
Nov. 10 at Boston College
Nov. 17 DUKE
Nov. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA
