Clemson earns walk-off win against Morehead State

Clemson second baseman Jordan Greene made a critical error in the second inning Friday night against Morehead State that led to a pair of runs scoring.
The junior more than made up for it in the 10th.
Greene delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th to lift Clemson to a 4-3 win against Morehead State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The hit game after 12:30 a.m. after the game, which was scheduled for 6 p.m., did not start until 8:45.
Morehead State scored a pair of unearned runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead as the Tigers committed two errors in the frame.
The Eagles had a runner on first and one out when Eli Boggess hit a bouncer to Greene. The junior had a chance to start a double play that would have ended the top of the second, but Greene bobbled the ball and both runners were safe.
Tyler Niemann then followed with an RBI double to left, and Boggess also scored when leftfielder Sam Hall was unable to field the ball cleanly.
Clemson finally got on the board in the fifth inning when Seth Beer hit a towering home run well over the wall in right field to cut Morehead State’s lead to 2-1.
The Eagles responded with a run in the top of the sixth when Niko Hulsizer led off the inning with a triple and scored on an RBI groundout by Connor Pauly.
But Clemson answered right back in the bottom of the sixth. Drew Wharton walked and Jordan Greene singled to set up a one-out RBI double by Justin Hawkins.
Catcher Kyle Wilkie tied the game later in the sixth on a two-out liner with the bases loaded that went off the glove of Morehead State shortstop Reid Leonard. Hawkins tried to score on the play but was thrown out at home to keep the game tied at 3.
The Tigers will face Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Saturday, while Morehead State will face St. John’s at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.
Comments