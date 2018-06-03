Clemson holds on to stay alive in NCAAs, set up rematch with Vanderbilt

Clemson struggled to come up with a big hit in big situations Saturday night against Vanderbilt and for the first five innings Sunday afternoon against St. John’s. The Tigers found some offense just in time, rallying for a 9-8 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to keep their season alive.
Clemson led 9-4 entering the bottom of the ninth inning before the Red Storm fought back to cut the lead to one on a solo homer by Mike Antico and three-run homer by Anthony Brocato, but Luke Stampfl and Wyatt Mascarella flied out to deep left and center to end the game.
With the win Clemson keeps its season alive and advances to face Vanderbilt at 6 Sunday night. The game can be streamed on WatchESPN. The Tigers must defeat Vandy Sunday and again Monday at 4 p.m. to advance to a Super Regional.
"We hope that we can carry that into the next ballgame because against Vanderbilt last night we didn’t do that,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said of the his team's offensive production. “Hopefully we can carry some of that momentum offensively, getting hits with runners on base. We hit really well with runners on base today, a lot of two-out hits with runners on. Hopefully we can put together some good at bats against a really good club tonight and see if we can give ourselves a chance.”
The Tigers trailed 3-1 entering the sixth inning when catcher Kyle Wilkie hit a two-out, two-run double to left to tie the game at 3.
Drew Wharton followed with a two-out RBI single to give Clemson the lead for good, and Jordan Greene scored on a wild pitch to give the Tigers a 5-3 lead.
Clemson added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh and one each in the eighth and ninth. Those runs ended up being critical when St. John’s rallied late.
Tigers reliever Ryan Miller had a solid performance, pitching 5 2/3 innings while allowing three runs after Jacob Hennessy allowed three runs in the first 2 1/3 innings.
Miller threw 35 pitches Friday night against Morehead State, had Saturday off and threw 76 pitches Sunday. He allowed 10 hits but battled and kept Clemson in the game.
“Ryan Miller is the best pitcher probably that I’ve ever coached… I just couldn’t be prouder of Ryan and the job that he did for us today,” Lee said. “We would not have won the game without him. And what he’s done for this team all year long is impressive. I certainly appreciate him and what he’s meant to our team.”
Ryley Gilliam finished off the game by recording the final two outs, while also allowing a three-run homer.
Seth Beer homered for Clemson, while Chris Williams, Kyle Wilkie and Drew Wharton each had two RBIs. Jordan Greene added two hits, and Wilkie and Wharton also had a pair of hits.
St. John’s pounded out 16 hits with John Valentine, Jamie Galazin, Josh Shaw, Stampfl, Mascarella and Antico recording multi-hit games.
Shaw, Brocato, Stampfl and Antico each homered for the Red Storm.
Clemson will start RHP Spencer Strider (5-1, 4.07 ERA), while Vanderbilt will counter with RHP Mason Hickman (7-2, 4.96 ERA).
