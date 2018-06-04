Seth Beer ready for next step after incredible career at Clemson

When Seth Beer flied out to left field for the final out of Clemson’s loss to Vanderbilt Sunday night it didn’t just mark the end of Clemson’s season. It also almost assuredly marked the end of one of the greatest careers in Tigers baseball history.
Beer is expected to be a high draft pick in the 2018 MLB draft, which begins Monday night. He will likely begin his professional career later this summer.
MLB.com, CBS Sports and Bleacher Report all have Beer going No. 26 overall to the Red Sox in their mock drafts.
No matter where he ends up, Clemson coach Monte Lee expects the slugger with incredible power to be successful.
“You just don’t get a chance to coach guys like Seth Beer but once in a lifetime and that’s the truth,” Lee said after the Tigers were eliminated Sunday night. “To get the chance to coach a guy that’s had that type of college career, and to see the work that he put in here in this program in his three years here, I certainly hope that somebody takes him (Monday) in the first round. They’re getting a heck of a hitter.”
Beer was a difference maker from the moment he arrived at Clemson.
He hit .369 with 18 homers and 70 RBIs as a freshman, .298 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs as a sophomore and .301 with 22 homers and 54 RBIs as a junior. Those numbers are rarely seen in today’s age of college baseball with bats that no longer have the same pop that they used to.
“He misfires and will still hit a ball out. I haven’t seen a lot of hitters like that in the last 16 years that I’ve been at Vanderbilt,” Commodores coach Tim Corbin said Sunday. “He changes the scoreboard with one swing of the bat. He’s had an incredible career, one way or the other. Whatever happens from a draft standpoint, boy he’s a heck of a player.”
In addition to being a great player, Beer has also been a great leader for Clemson.
Lee said the Georgia native has set an example for other players in his program to follow.
“I don’t know if people really understand just how hard he’s worked, the example that he has set for every other player in this program just on how hard he’s worked and how good a job he’s done of trying to coach and mentor the younger players,” Lee said. “We’ve hosted three regionals. We’ve won 40 plus games three consecutive years… He’s been a huge part of it. He’s won ballgames for us time and time and time again.”
Beer also sets an example and tries to help young kids.
Lee said that children are often hanging out in the field outside Doug Kingsmore Stadium and hitting in the cages, and Beer is always quick to go over and offer encouraging words.
“Seth will just take his time, because he’s always down there, he’ll take his time to speak to anybody and try to share and help young people. That’s the kind of young man he is. Not only does he work hard and he’s a phenomenal player, but he gives back, and he’s going to give back to the game for a long time,” Lee said. “If you’re looking at Clemson baseball you’re looking at Seth Beer. He is definitely the guy that represents our program as good as anybody.”
Comments