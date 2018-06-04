Former Clemson, 49ers great Dwight Clark dies from ALS

Former Clemson wide receiver and two-time 49ers Super Bowl winner Dwight Clark has died from ALS, his wife Kelly Clark announced on Twitter Monday night.
Clark, who is most known for making “the catch” in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, was 61 years old.
“I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most,” his wife Kelly posted on Twitter. “I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS.”
Clark played at Clemson from 1975-78, catching 33 passes for 571 yards during his time with the Tigers. His average of 17.3 yards per catch is seventh best in Clemson school history.
The North Carolina native was drafted by the 49ers in the 10th round of the 1979 NFL draft and played for San Francisco from 1979-87.
Clark caught 506 passes for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns during his nine-year career. His No. 87 jersey is retired by the 49ers.
Clark was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in April, along with John Abraham, Paul Maguire, Clay Matthews Sr. and Richard Seymour.
