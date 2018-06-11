Clemson football lands second commit in as many days

Pensacola, Fla., offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) onMonday became the first offensive lineman to commit to Clemson for the 2019 class. Rayburn committed to the Tigers after visiting Texas A&M over the weekend with his teammate Adrian Medley who committed to the Aggies. The pair visited Clemson last week.
"Coming back yesterday it was still between the two of them, I was down to a couple," Rayburn said. "I talked to my family last night and I've prayed about it for a few weeks now, and Clemson is just the place for me. It was more of the feeling I get there and the coaches fit me, fits me the best. Anywhere I go, I'm going to have to earn my way for playing time. I like the way he (OL coach Robbie Caldwell) does it. I like the fact that Clemson plays more freshman than I think any other school in the country. Anywhere I go, I'm just going to have to work for it so that wasn't a huge decision factor."
It came one day after tight end Davis Allen committed.
Rayburn said the Tigers like him as a center or guard but he can swing out and play tackle if necessary. Along with Texas A&M, he had offers from USC, Duke, Stanford, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and others. He said getting the chance to join the Clemson program at this point in its history was big to him.
"It's phenomenal," he said. "What they've been able to do over the past couple of years, three straight playoffs and twice in the national championship. It's a great program,and I'm just glad to be a part of it."
He said he will sign and graduate early and enroll in January.
Allen commitment
Clemson had an opening for a second tight end in the 2019 class after Emerald's Luke Deal decided on Auburn last month. Last week in camp, the Tigers offered Allen (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) out of Calhoun, Ga., that spot; and Sunday night, he took it.
"It was just the right fit for me and my family," Allen said. "I love the coaches, just a bunch of down to earth-type guys, and I really like that. There's really nothing negative about the whole thing. The campus is great. Great college town-type atmosphere. The football is obviously great. The school kind of fits me."
Allen said the Tigers had been recruiting him for several months. Recruiters Brandon Streeter and Jeff Scott scouted him during spring practice. He said the Tigers kept in touch with him weekly. He visited in March and was back last week, and it was after that performance in camp that the coaches had seen enough to make him an offer.
"I haven't really thought about how I would fit in with the team," Allen said. "I will work my butt off for anything they need me to do. I'm just real excited to be a part of what they have going on up there, and I couldn't be more excited. They said I kind of fit what they are looking for — whether that be putting my hand in the ground blocking or a motion type guy or attach guy. They said I just kind of fit their scheme I guess in a way."
Allen said the decision came down to Clemson and Vanderbilt. He also had offers from Duke, Minnesota, Ole Miss, South Florida, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
"Really, at the end of the day, when Clemson offered, I just kind of felt like there was more of a home type feeling at Clemson. I really like (tight ends) coach Pearman and all the coaches. It just made more sense to go to Clemson, and that's what I did."
Allen said his commitment concludes his recruiting, and he will sign in December. He also plays basketball and baseball so he will not enroll early at Clemson.
His teammate, wide receiver Braylon Spector, also is a Clemson commitment.
Comments