Alabama defender is Clemson's third commitment in two days

Phenix City, Ala., was big for Clemson last February when the Tigers signed the No. 1 prospect in Alabama in receiver Justyn Ross. On Friday, the Tigers tapped into that talent pipeline again with a commitment from defensive back Ray Thornton.
Clemson offered the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Thornton on Thursday. He announced his commitment Friday afternoon.
"When I first found out I had it (offer), I was very excited because growing up, that was one of my favorite schools," Thornton said. "I didn't have the offer, but it was still one of my top schools. ... I was just excited because I've been working so hard to get it for a long time. I went to camp last year, and they told me I had the potential to play with them. That was my motivation."
Thornton is a safety and had 45 tackles and two interceptions last season. From his conversation with the Clemson coaches, they like his dual ability to come up on the run and drop back in pass coverage.
"I talked to coach (Mickey) Conn, the safety coach, and he knows I can run and can also come down and tackle," he said. "When I went to camp, I did one-on-ones and that made him even more excited because I went out there and covered a lot of people."
Thornton also has offers from Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Southern Miss, Indiana and others.
Thornton said he plans to visit Clemson again for a recruits cookout in late July.
Clemson on Thursday landed commitments from Swansea linebacker Greg Williams and defensive end Logan Cash of Winder, Ga.
