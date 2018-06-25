Source: David Skara planning to return to Clemson basketball

Clemson basketball forward David Skara announced in April that he was turning pro and beginning his professional basketball career, but the Croatia native has apparently had a change of heart.
Skara is planning to return for his redshirt senior season, a source told The State Monday night. Paperwork has to be completed to make the move official.
Skara was a key piece of Clemson's Sweet 16 run last season, playing in 26 games with seven starts.
He was arguably Clemson's best defender on the team and was often given the task of guarding the opposing team's best wing player.
Skara averaged 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds last season.
Clemson will now return five players that started at least seven games from last year's Sweet 16 run.
Guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell, who flirted with the NBA, are returning alongside Elijah Thomas, Aamir Simms and Skara.
