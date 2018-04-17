The state's top 2019 basketball recruit hosts USC, Clemson. What he likes about each

The state's top basketball prospect for 2019, 6-foot-6 Gray Collegiate wing Juwan Gary, hosted a doubleheader of head coaching visits on Friday.
Clemson's Brad Brownell was the opener and South Carolina's Frank Martin was the nightcap. Each is recruiting Gary as fervently as possible.
"Just chatting me up about how school and life are going, they weren't about basketball the whole time.," Gary said. "Just telling me how I would be a priority for them. Same old, same old talk. I'd be the face of (the state of) South Carolina if I even go to Clemson or South Carolina."
Both coaches can sell recent success. Brownell went to the Sweet 16 this season. Martin went to the Final Four the season before. Gary said each school is appealing but for different reasons.
Clemson: "League. They produce good wings. Coach Smith is a good wings coach. Most of his guys are going to the league right now. He develops his guys very well when it comes to wings and guards."
USC: "Scoring. They don't really got a lot of scorers. Chris Silva was the man this year but he really wasn't a total scorer. He needs a little more series of scorers, like wings. Sindarius (Thornwell) was one, and now Chris Silva was the other one. But besides those two they didn't really have many scorers, so he wants me to be the one to come in and put points on the board and at the same time play defense also."
More coaches are coming. Gary said he has had text messages from head coaches at Kansas, Marquette, Virginia and N.C. State about coming in this week. He said none of the visits have been set. As for official visits, he plans to wait until after his travel season to scheduled those. He was in Rock Hill last weekend and will be in Dallas this weekend.
Gary said the schools standing out the most with him right now are USC, Clemson, Virginia, NC State and Kansas with no favorite.
Comments