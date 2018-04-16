Frank Martin updates Brian Bowen's situation at South Carolina

Speaking seven months before opening night of the 2018-19 season, South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin said "there's no rush" in getting his potential best player eligible.
McDonald's All-American and five-star forward Brian Bowen, the former Louisville recruit wrapped up at the heart of the FBI's probe into college basketball, enrolled at USC in January. He still must be reinstated by the NCAA to play in games for the Gamecocks next season.
"It's a sensitive deal," Martin said before a "Spurs Up" tour stop. "Brian understood the situation he's in, we understood the situation.
"There's no rush. We're not trying to hit the fast forward button on that. Brian and his family want things done right. We want things done right."
Bowen, who signed with Louisville in summer 2017, spent the fall semester enrolled at the school but did not play. Though not mentioned directly, Bowen was identified later as the “unnamed player” that Adidas funneled $100,000 to at the request of a Louisville coach. The FBI alleges that Brian Bowen Sr., Brian Bowen’s father, received a payment worth $19,500.
Louisville coach Rick Pitino was fired in October. Bowen came to USC three months later.
“I can tell you, after being around him for three months, unbelievable kid," Martin said. "Just an unbelievable family. I’m talking about his talent. His talent as a basketball player is real good. Who he is, he just brings people together. He’s engaging. In recruiting, he’s been tremendous with the recruits on campus. He’s fun.”
