Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan on South Carolina: 'I think they should be ranked'

The defending national champions and second-ranked college baseball team in the country took a series against a Top 25 foe this weekend in Columbia.
At least that's how Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan viewed the Gators' victory over the Gamecocks at Founders Park.
"We're playing South Carolina and they're not ranked," O'Sullivan said Sunday following UF's 3-2 win. "I think they should be, to be honest with you. We got beat handily yesterday and then we had a one-run game today."
USC (13-7, 1-2 SEC) hasn't been in one of college baseball's six polls since late February. It entered this weekend on a five-game winning streak. It's heading into Tuesday's game at The Citadel perhaps a better team.
Never miss a local story.
First-year Carolina coach Mark Kingston came away encouraged by the Gamecocks' effort against Florida. They totaled 20 runs on 28 hits in three games, adding credibility to a lineup that's been a strength the majority of the season.
The Gators, with high-level pro prospects throughout their staff, entered with a 2.29 ERA, good for No. 2 in the SEC.
"We faced another first rounder today and we took great at-bats all day," Kingston said. of Sunday's approach against right-hander Tyler Dyson, a top prospects for the 2019 MLB draft. "Didn't get as many hits as we did yesterday, but we only struck out five times in five innings against that guy. Made him throw 115 pitches in five innings, which is a really, really good job for our offense."
Brady Singer, perhaps the No. 1 pick in the '18 draft, lasted six innings Friday, leading a 7-3 Gator win. Jackson Kowar, No. 8 on Baseball America's list of 200 prospects for the '18 draft, gave up five runs on seven hits in Saturday's 15-7 loss to the Gamecocks.
"I thought South Carolina played great all weekend," O'Sullivan said. "Obviously we know how great our pitching is, but they were able to get both of our starters out -- yesterday and today -- after five full (innings). Credit their hitters. I thought they played really well this weekend."
Carolina junior righty Eddy Demurias, who pitched for the Gators as a freshman, tossed four shutout innings of relief Sunday.
"He threw the ball pretty darn well against us," O'Sullivan said. "I think our guys were over-thinking a little bit. He's gotten better. He's got a good breaking ball. His fastball's up to 94. Credit Eddie. ... I'm happy for him. He's worked hard, and obviously he pitched really well today."
Freshman Noah Campbell, who led Saturday's game off with an inside-the-park home run, hit a warning track shot to right field Sunday. O'Sullivan jokingly wished Campbell could jump early to the MLB draft.
"He's a good-looking player," O'Sullivan said. "Really good-looking player. He can run. I'm not sure where he's going to play defensively, but he might look pretty good out there in center field when it's all said and done because he's a heck of an athlete."
Comments