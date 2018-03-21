Former USC, Clemson football players to be in Spring League that features Johnny Manziel

Three former South Carolina and three former Clemson football players will take part in the second annual Spring League, which is expected to feature former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.
The former Gamecocks slated to play in the league are defensive lineman Gerald Dixon Jr., offensive lineman Cody Gibson and receiver Matrick Belton. The former Clemson players are center Jay Guillermo, defensive back Jadar Johnson and quarterback Jacob Olson, who also played at Irmo High School.
Manziel is scheduled to play for the South team as he attempts his comeback.
Dixon, Guillermo, Johnson and Olson have spent time on NFL rosters. All six former USC and Clemson players will be on the East team coached by Donnie Henderson.
Other players from the Palmetto State on the East team are Coastal Carolina’s Lorenzo Tallaferro and Alex Searce, as well as South Carolina State’s Kimario McFadden.
The purpose of the league is to help with development and be used as a scouting event for professional football talent. Players must report by March 28 and there will be two weeks of games April 7 and 12 at Kelly Reeves Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Games will be on Turner Sports video streaming service.
