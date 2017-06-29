South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner discusses what he's looking for as he seeks to fill the Gamecocks' baseball head coaching job.
June 29, 2017 10:28 AM

New baseball coach contract expected to be on USC board agenda

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

A member of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees says the meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday to discuss proposed athletics department contracts involves the new baseball coach.

“I understand it is for a new baseball coach, but I don’t know who it is,” a board member told The State.

Listed on the agenda are: Athletics Employment Agreement; Athletics Employment Agreement Extension; and Football Charter Flight Agreement.

Athletics Director Ray Tanner is searching for a successor to Chad Holbrook, who resigned earlier this month as Gamecocks head baseball coach.

USF coach Mark Kingston is the only known candidate to have interviewed, while Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan is believed to be Tanner’s top target for the job.

Also possible on Friday’s agenda include contracts for new USC women’s basketball assistant coach Jolette Law and men’s assistant coach Chuck Martin. A new assistant equestrian coach, Kristen Terebesi, also was recently hired.

USC baseball coaching search: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston

