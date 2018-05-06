South Carolina softball coach Beverly Smith talks USC’s hot start and what goals remain for the Gamecocks. Andrew Ramspacher
South Carolina softball coach Beverly Smith talks USC’s hot start and what goals remain for the Gamecocks. Andrew Ramspacher

Other USC Sports

South Carolina softball locks in a top seed for SEC tournament

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

May 06, 2018 05:52 PM

The South Carolina softball team has a bye in the SEC tournament for the first time in the eight-year Beverly Smith era.

Smith's Gamecocks finished the regular season 43-13 overall and 15-9 in the league, earning themselves the No. 3 seed in the tournament, which begins Wednesday in Columbia, Missouri. USC will face the winner of Texas A&M-Mississippi State in Thursday's quarterfinal round. First pitch is scheduled for noon and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Carolina's previous best seeding under Smith was No. 8 in 2014. The Gamecocks are also in position to be a No. 1 seed and host an NCAA regional for the first time since 2002.

USC split a doubleheader at Kentucky on Sunday, while the Wildcats took the wekend series.

"I’m proud of this group," USC coach Beverly Smith said. "Getting a first round bye in the SEC Tournament was a goal for this group from the beginning of the year. They earned their right to it. It wasn’t easy. We played a tough Kentucky team this weekend and I’m glad they could secure the third-place finish."

SEC tournament seeds

1. Florida (20-4)

2. Georgia (16-8)

3. South Carolina (15-9)

4. Tennessee (14-10)

5. LSU (13-10)

6. Texas A&M (13-11)

7. Arkansas (12-12)

8. Alabama (12-12)

9. Auburn (11-12)

10. Kentucky (8-15)

11. Mississippi State (7-17)

12. Ole Miss (7-17)

Schedule

Wednesday's first round

Game 1: No. 6 seed Texas A&M vs. No. 11 seed Mississippi State noon, SEC Network

G2: No. 7 seed Arkansas vs. No. 10 seed Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

G3: No. 5 seed LSU vs. No. 12 seed Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SEC Network

G4: No. 8 seed Alabama vs. No. 9 seed Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Thursday's quarterfinals

G5: No. 3 South Carolina vs. winner of Game 1, noon, SEC Network

G6: No. 2 seed Georgia vs. winner of Game 2, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

G7: No. 4 seed Tennessee vs. winner of Game 3, 5 p.m., SEC Network

G8: No. 1 seed Florida vs. winner of Game 4, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Friday's semifinals

G9: Winner Game 5 vs. winner Game 6, 3 p.m., ESPNU

G10: Winner Game 7 vs. winner Game 8, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday's championship

Winner Game 9 vs. winner Game 10, 8 p.m., ESPN2

  Comments  