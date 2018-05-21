Late nights on deck as details, TV info set for USC softball Super Regional trip

South Carolina's historic softball season continues with a Super Regional trip, and a couple of late night games, set for this weekend at Arizona State.

The Gamecocks survived three straight elimination games to win the Columbia Regional and earn their second ever trip to an NCAA Super Regional.

According to the USC as well as WatchESPN's listings for upcoming games, USC's series at Arizona State will be:

▪ 11 pm Friday (ESPNU)

▪ 9 pm Saturday (EPN2)

▪ 9 pm Sunday (ESPNU) if necessary

Arizona State, located in Tempe, Ariz., is located in the Mountain Time Zone and is three hours behind the East Coast.

The Gamecocks’ only previous Super Regional appearance came in 2007. South Carolina (49-15), the tournament’s No. 9 seed, will be matched against No. 8 seed Arizona State (46-11). The Sun Devils won the Tempe Regional with a 9-0 victory over Ole Miss on Sunday.

The winner of that series will advance to the Women’s College World Series, where South Carolina hasn’t been since 1997.