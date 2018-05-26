Historic South Carolina softball season ends at Supers

South Carolina’s season reached an end in the Sonoran desert Saturday, but the Gamecocks made it a year to remember.
Arizona State scored four runs to break a tie in the fifth inning to beat the Gamecocks 5-2 and sweep the NCAA Super Regional, a night that could only momentarily take away from one the best seasons in school history.
South Carolina set a school record with 65 homers, had the best team ERA in a decade led by a trio of starters with double-digit victories, and entered the Super Regional with the best fielding percentage in school history.
The Gamecocks (49-17) won three elimination games to win the Columbia Regional last week but could not get one here in the attempt to reach the Women's College World Series for the first time since 1997.
Jana Johns singled, doubled and scored twice and Mackenzie Boesel had two hits for the Gamecocks. Johns and Tiara Duffy to make it 5-2 off Breanna Macha in the sixth inning.
The Gamecocks brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning before Johns lined out to center to end the the game.
They also lost 5-2 Friday, only the second time all season that the Gamecocks gave up as many as five runs in consecutive games.
Arizona State had five straight hits, the first a bad-hop single, off 21-game winner Cayla Drotar for a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning. DeNae Chatman’s three-run double was the big blow.
