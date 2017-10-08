‘It’s really embarrassing’: For former Gamecock David Williams, return was bittersweet

More Videos 0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas Pause 3:20 Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 0:32 Gamecocks greet David Williams after game 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:04 Gamecocks hope performance can spark momentum moving forward 1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:35 Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Arkansas 4:13 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Wake Forest 1:14 Bob Davis had his mind made up for governor until he listened to Catherine Templeton 1:26 Catherine Templeton's work history impresses voter Linda Slaton Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gamecocks greet David Williams after game South Carolina players and coaches, including Will Muschamp, greet former Gamecock David Williams after the game Saturday. South Carolina players and coaches, including Will Muschamp, greet former Gamecock David Williams after the game Saturday. dmclemore@thestate.com

