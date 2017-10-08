‘It’s really embarrassing’: For former Gamecock David Williams, return was bittersweet

For Arkansas graduate student running back David Williams, coming back to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday started out as an exciting opportunity. It ended with harsh disappointment.
Williams spent four years with the Gamecocks before transferring to the Razorbacks this past offseason, and as he and his new team arrived in Columbia this weekend, he said he felt more than a little nostalgia.
“I actually had chills coming on the bus ride, just seeing everything and just reminiscing about what I did here and the fun I had here,” Williams said.
On the field, Williams shook off any nerves to lead Arkansas with 32 rushing yards, 16 receiving yards and a touchdown, his sixth on the season. But it wasn’t anywhere close to enough, as USC blew out the Razorbacks, 48-22.
“It’s embarrassing, to be quite honest,” Williams said after the game. “It’s the first game my family came to. For us to lose like this, it’s really embarrassing.”
Williams got off to a promising start Saturday. His first touch was a 23-yard rumble in the first quarter. But that ended up being the longest run for Arkansas all game.
Early in the second quarter, Williams appeared to score, catching and running for a 23-yard score. After a review, however, it was determined he had stepped out of bounds at the 7-yard line.
Williams said he didn’t think he had stepped out, but added that he “knew I wasn’t gonna get it here. Not at South Carolina.”
Still, Williams’ catch led to an Arkansas touchdown, tying the game at 10.
From there, it was all Gamecocks, and Williams said his former teammates “bullied us” in the third quarter as they forced two turnovers and returned them for scores.
As Arkansas tried to rally in the second half, Williams finally found the end zone with 8:46 left in the game on a four-yard run.
After the game, Williams shook hands with South Carolina coach Will Muschamp on the field and greeted several old friends who came over to say hello. He said he was not surprised by the friendly display.
“I’m still friends with all the people here at South Carolina,” Williams said. “I don’t have no hatred or nothing towards this school, the coach, the players, none of that.
“They were just saying (they were) glad to see me, how have I been, all that kind of stuff, and congrats on the season, and continue to fight, don’t give up.”
Still, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, who knew how much Williams was looking forward to playing his former team, said the end result stung.
“The kid has just been a tremendous class. He’s done a tremendous job with it,” Bielema said. “Unfortunately, we’d have loved to given him a win out here today because I know he was very excited to play here – not for negative reasons but for positive reasons.”
