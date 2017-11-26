Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano Greg Bartram USA TODAY Sports

Reports: Tennessee finalizing deal with next head coach

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 26, 2017 02:51 PM

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp had a good run against Tennessee coach Butch Jones. Now he’ll try his hand against a new Volunteers head man.

Multiple reports have Tennessee football hiring former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano to fill the vacancy left by Jones.

USC has won two in a row against the Vols, breaking a three-game run of tight losses.

Schiano spent the past two seasons at Ohio State’s defensive coordinator. He went 68-67 with Rutgers, 49-28 his final six season, jumpstarting a languishing program. His NFL tenure was brief, with a 11-21 record and some tumult.

