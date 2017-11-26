Reports: Tennessee finalizing deal with next head coach

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp had a good run against Tennessee coach Butch Jones. Now he’ll try his hand against a new Volunteers head man.
Multiple reports have Tennessee football hiring former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano to fill the vacancy left by Jones.
Tennessee is finalizing the deal with Schiano. Hopes to name him later today, per person with direct knowledge.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 26, 2017
I'm told there is extensive talks between #Tennessee & Greg Schiano about making him the Vols new HC, per source. Some details about potential transition are also being discussed (re: Urban Meyer wants Schiano part of the BigTen Title Game)— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 26, 2017
USC has won two in a row against the Vols, breaking a three-game run of tight losses.
Never miss a local story.
Schiano spent the past two seasons at Ohio State’s defensive coordinator. He went 68-67 with Rutgers, 49-28 his final six season, jumpstarting a languishing program. His NFL tenure was brief, with a 11-21 record and some tumult.
Comments