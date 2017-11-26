Around The SEC

Reports: Tennessee was set to hire a coach, fan revolt derails it

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 26, 2017 08:34 PM

At one point Sunday, it appeared Tennessee football was set to hire Greg Schiano as its next head coach.

But boy have things swung.

Multiple reports, including one from Sports Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman and Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, have the coach and team backing off from a deal that was almost complete.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The day featured a slew of strange happenings, which started with fan angst on social media, but went on to include:

▪  Multiple Tennessee politicians, including Glenn Jacobs, a former WWE wrestler, calling for the deal not to happen.

▪  A hastily-arranged on-campus protest.

▪  Invoking a report one the Jerry Sandusky case that tenuously implied Schiano had some knowledge about the situation.

▪  Internet personality Clay Travis calling for fans to put pressure on Tennessee and tweeting out Vols athletic director John Currie’s cell phone number.

Schiano spent the past two seasons at Ohio State’s defensive coordinator. He went 68-67 with Rutgers, 49-28 his final six season, jumpstarting a languishing program. His NFL tenure was brief, with a 11-21 record and some tumult, including complaints about his personality when it came to running a team.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

    Kentucky safety Mike Edwards talks about South Carolina not shaking hands before the game, fourth down stops and more after UK's win.

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire
Mark Stoops: UK had to get Drew Barker some snaps 0:36

Mark Stoops: UK had to get Drew Barker some snaps
Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb 1:00

Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb

View More Video